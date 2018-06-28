Mexico’s election marred by deadly violence

As Mexico heads to the polls on July 1st for presidential elections, the country has seen a wave of unprecedented violence against politicians and the media.

According to Etellekt, a risk analysis and crisis management firm, 534 politicians have been attacked since campaigning began in September and 130 politicians have been killed.

Government statistics show there has been a total of 20,506 homicides this year, with the highest number of recorded in May with 4,381.

Journalists are also a target. Reporters without Borders and its Mexican partner, Propuesta Cívica have registered 45 attacks against journalists between January and May.

"It's very important for the Mexican authorities to sell specific measures of protection for journalists covering the electoral campaigns. As a reminder, Mexico is still one of the most dangerous countries in the world for the press. In 2017, 11 journalists were killed for direct connection to their activities. So far this year, we've had five cases of journalists killed in the country," said Emmanuel Colombié, the head of RSF's Latin America bureau.

