It's been a week since US President Donald Trump tried to undo an immigration policy he put into place of separating migrant families who cross into the US illegally.

But Trump has kept the rest of his so called ''zero-tolerance'' immigration policy intact.

It's left uncertainty, confusion and added to the human suffering.

Seventeen states are now suing to force the reunification of migrant families.

Al Jazeera's Gabriel Elizondo reports from the Brownsville Texas on the border with Mexico.