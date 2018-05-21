Mike Pompeo speech: What are the 12 demands given to Iran?

US secretary of state threatens Iran with the 'strongest sanctions in history' if the conditions are not met.

    Mike Pompeo delivered the speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC [Win McNamee/Getty Images]
    Mike Pompeo delivered the speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC [Win McNamee/Getty Images]

    The US secretary of state has set out 12 tough demands for inclusion in a new nuclear treaty with Iran.

    The conditions, listed by Mike Pomepo during a speech at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, on Monday, will require Iran, in his words, to:

    • Declare to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) a full account of the prior military dimensions of its nuclear programme and permanently and verifiably abandon such work in perpetuity.

    • Stop enrichment and never pursue plutonium reprocessing, including closing its heavy water reactor.

    • Provide the IAEA with unqualified access to all sites throughout the entire country.

    • End its proliferation of ballistic missiles and halt further launching or development of nuclear-capable missile systems.

    • Release all US citizens as well as citizens of US partners and allies.

    • End support to Middle East "terrorist" groups, including Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

    • Respect the sovereignty of the Iraqi government and permit the disarming, demobilisation and reintegration of Shia militias.

    • End its military support for the Houthi rebels and work towards a peaceful, political settlement in Yemen.

    • Withdraw all forces under Iran's command throughout the entirety of Syria

    • End support for the Taliban and other "terrorists" in Afghanistan and the region and cease harbouring senior al-Qaeda leaders.

    • End the Islamic Revolutionary Guard corps-linked Quds Force's support for "terrorists" and "militant" partners around the world.

    • End its threatening behaviour against its neighbours, many of whom are US allies, including its threats to destroy Israel and its firing of missiles at Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and threats to international shipping and destructive cyberattacks.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Interactive: Take a tour through divided Jerusalem

    Take a tour through East and West Jerusalem to see the difference in quality of life for Israelis and Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    Inside the world of India's booming fertility industry

    As the stigma associated with being childless persists, some elderly women in India risk it all to become mothers.