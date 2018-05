Italy's President Sergio Mattarella has appointed a former IMF economist, Carlo Cottarelli, as interim prime minister.

Cottarelli says he will put together a government very quickly to bring fresh elections to the country. They are expected to be held in the autumn or early next year.

The president had earlier rejected the eurosceptic finance minister proposed by the coalition between M5S and the League.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports.