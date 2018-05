Hezbollah has strengthened its influence in Lebanon's parliament with the election of an ally of the Iran-backed group to the role of deputy speaker.

Elie Ferzli was chosen at the first meeting of parliament, since elections earlier this month.

He joins another Hezbollah supporter, Nabih Berri, who was re-elected as parliament speaker.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr has more from Beirut.