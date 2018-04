The Indonesian port city of Balikpapan, on the island of Borneo, has declared a state of emergency after an oil spill spread along the coast, killing five fishermen when the oil caught fire.

Balikpapan is home to one of Indonesia's largest oil refineries. But the country's state energy company, Pertamina, has denied the spill was a result of its operations.

Al Jazeera's Step Vaessen reports from Jakarta.