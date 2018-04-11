Argentina's Congress begins debate on legalising abortion

Argentina's Congress has started public hearings on whether or not to legalise abortion.

The growing demand for legal changes has prompted conservative President Mauricio Marci, who previously declared himself as anti-abortion, to change his tune.

He says he will not stand in the way if lawmakers vote to relax abortion laws.

At the moment, abortions are only legal if the mother's life or health is at risk and when the pregnancy is the result of rape.

Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.