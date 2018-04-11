Argentina's Congress begins debate on legalising abortion

A growing demand for changes in the law has led conservative President Mauricio Macri to soften his anti-abortion stance.

by

    Argentina's Congress has started public hearings on whether or not to legalise abortion.

    The growing demand for legal changes has prompted conservative President Mauricio Marci, who previously declared himself as anti-abortion, to change his tune.

    He says he will not stand in the way if lawmakers vote to relax abortion laws.

    At the moment, abortions are only legal if the mother's life or health is at risk and when the pregnancy is the result of rape.

    Al Jazeera's Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires.

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Musta'ribeen, Israel's agents who pose as Palestinians

    Who are the Israeli agents posing as Palestinians?

    Musta'ribeen are an elite Israeli undercover unit that disguises themselves as Arabs or Palestinians.

    Stories from the sex trade

    Stories from the sex trade

    Dutch sex workers, pimps and johns share their stories.

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    How Britain Destroyed the Palestinian Homeland

    100 years since Balfour's "promise", Palestinians insist that their rights in Palestine cannot be dismissed.