The UN's Special Rapporteur on Myanmar has said the Rohingya crisis in Rakhine "bears the hallmarks of genocide". Yeehang Lee's comments follow the release of images by the human rights group Amnesty International, which appear to show razed Rohingya villages being cleared to make way for military use, casting doubt on Myanmar's plans to repatriate hundreds of thousands of refugees who have fled to neighbouring Bangladesh.

Al Jazeera's Imtiaz Tyab reports.