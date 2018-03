Public health authorities in the UK are warning that as many as 500 people may have been contaminated with the nerve agent used to attack a former Russian spy last weekend.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain critically ill in hospital after being attacked.

Traces of the toxin have been found at a restaurant and a pub in the city of Salisbury and doctors are now urging people who visited the locations last weekend to thoroughly clean their belongings.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan reports.