Monday's annual session of China's parliament could be its most influential in decades.

Avoiding a trade war with the US will be a high priority, as President Donald Trump announces fresh tariffs on steel.

This year, The National People’s Congress is being asked to amend the constitution so that President Xi Jinping can serve more than two terms in office.

That would pave the way for him to remain China's leader for life.

Al Jazeera's Adrian Brown reports from Beijing.