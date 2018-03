Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman continues his coast-to-coast tour of the United States.

On Thursday, he is expected to meet Secretary of Defense James Mattis following an earlier meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House.

But the crown prince's tour coincides with the release of leaked documents said to show lobbying efforts by Saudi Arabia and the UAE to influence a key figure in the Republican National Committee.

Al Jazeera's Imtiaz Tyab reports.