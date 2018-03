A growing activist movement is calling for gun manufacturers in the United States to face more regulations or be shut down entirely.

In Florida, where the Parkland High School shooting took place, there are more than 600 companies licensed to make firearms.

Florida’s governor Rick Scott signed a raft of new gun laws on Friday, which include raising the minimum age for buying rifles to 21 and allowing some teachers to be armed.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Orlando.