Cleaning up Mosul: Challenge to identify the dead

More than 3,000 bodies have been recovered after the fighting ended in Mosul; some are ISIL fighters, but it is civilians who paid the highest price in the battle for the Iraqi city.

by

    A warning, you might find some of the images in this report disturbing.

    Rescue workers in Mosul are still searching through bombed out buildings, seven months after the Iraqi government declared victory over ISIL in the city.

    They've found more than 3,000 bodies, and there's still much work to do.

    A group of volunteers is helping out, young people who despite the stench in the air and the emotional and security challenges, say they want to bring Mosul back to its old glory.

     

    Al Jazeera’s Hoda Abdel Hamid reports.

