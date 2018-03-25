Afghanistan faces severe clean water shortage

The Hindu Kush mountain range, which has long been Afghanistan's main source of water, is under threat due to the rapid melting of glaciers.

    Afghanistan’s water crisis is one of the acutest in Asia. Less than a third of the country's population has access to clean drinking water. Thousands of children are dying each year because of contamination and poor sanitation.

    Time is running out for the war-torn country to come up with a solution to the water crisis, worsened by decades of conflict.

    Al Jazeera's Tony Birtley reports from Kabul.

