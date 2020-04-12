In Pictures: Living with the coronavirus

by Marta Bellingreri & Alessio Mamo
Marta reflected in a painting at home as she dries her hair in front of the window. For the first two weeks since starting to experience symptoms of COVID-19, Marta has not been able to concentrate on any activity. Even reading a novel has been difficult for her. In the same weeks, Italy witnessed an unprecedented health emergency with an average of 700 to 800 people dying daily. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta reflected in a painting at home as she dries her hair in front of the window. For the first two weeks since starting to experience symptoms of COVID-19, Marta has not been able to concentrate on any activity. Even reading a novel has been difficult for her. In the same weeks, Italy witnessed an unprecedented health emergency with an average of 700 to 800 people dying daily. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]

Sicily, Italy - The coronavirus is living in our apartment. More specifically, it is living in my partner Marta's body: like a stone in the middle of her chest, lodged in her ribcage, making it difficult to breathe.

These are relatively mild symptoms, we know. But a question hangs in the air of our home: will they suddenly worsen overnight?

Italy is one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, leaving the national health system unable to respond to all of the cases. 

While my 69-year-old mother is being treated for it in hospital, along with other close friends and family, Marta is treated at home. Her doctor calls twice a day to check on her symptoms. 

When she first tests positive, he recommends that we order an oxygen saturation monitor from the local chemist. It quickly becomes our best friend. 

"If the level is 95, everything is fine," he tells us. "If it drops to 92, you need to run to the hospital."

My level is 99; hers is 98. But still, she feels as though she is wearing a bodice with the laces pulled tight. 

The doctor suggests sodium bicarbonate inhalations to clear her respiratory tract. She will also need an x-ray to check her lungs, but she cannot access a hospital and, since she has tested positive, she cannot enter a private clinic either. 

Despite spending all my time with Marta, I test negative. The doctor suspects it is a false negative as I start to develop symptoms. 

We stay at home, respecting the rules of self-isolation. We wear protective gear and sleep in separate beds. Every day, we clean the kitchen and bathroom. At least once a day, we open the windows to let some fresh air in. Friends bring us groceries and leave them outside our door.

We take our temperature, drink freshly squeezed orange juice and include the oxygen monitor in our daily regime.

People we met during our years reporting together in the Middle East send messages of love and solidarity. But with a daily death toll in Italy in the high hundreds, it is hard to keep our spirits up.

I am tested again. The virus seems to have spared me: I am still negative. 

I decide to photograph the world's biggest story from our small apartment. 

Finally, some good news arrives when my mother is well enough to leave hospital and, gradually, Marta begins to breathe well again.

Photographing the empty streets from the window. Since the very beginning of the imposed quarantine, Alessio decided to document this exceptional period of his life. While usually travelling all around Italy or the Middle East to take pictures, World-Press-Photo-award-winning photographer Alessio is reporting the world's biggest story in his own small apartment in Sicily. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Photographing the empty streets from the window. Since the very beginning of the imposed quarantine, Alessio decided to document this exceptional period of his life. While usually travelling all around Italy or the Middle East to take pictures, World-Press-Photo-award-winning photographer Alessio is reporting the world's biggest story in his own small apartment in Sicily. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta at work on her laptop. Despite not yet being fully recovered, she has recently begun writing again. Every day, Marta also prepares video-call lessons for her niece and nephew living in Bologna, in the north of Italy. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta at work on her laptop. Despite not yet being fully recovered, she has recently begun writing again. Every day, Marta also prepares video-call lessons for her niece and nephew living in Bologna, in the north of Italy. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
While preparing dinner, Alessio and Marta have to wear masks to respect the rules of their isolation. While living together in a 50sq-metre apartment, they could properly separate only during the night. They wear protective gear even while eating together. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
While preparing dinner, Alessio and Marta have to wear masks to respect the rules of their isolation. While living together in a 50sq-metre apartment, they could properly separate only during the night. They wear protective gear even while eating together. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Gabriella and Agata, neighbours and friends of Marta and Alessio. During the isolation, they brought them food and medicine. Sometimes, they also cooked for them. Due to the rules of the isolation, they only met from a distance. Every night Gabriella and Agata wear masks and make sure they are fully covered to collect Marta and Alessio's rubbish from outside their door. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Gabriella and Agata, neighbours and friends of Marta and Alessio. During the isolation, they brought them food and medicine. Sometimes, they also cooked for them. Due to the rules of the isolation, they only met from a distance. Every night Gabriella and Agata wear masks and make sure they are fully covered to collect Marta and Alessio's rubbish from outside their door. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Two nurses photographed through the peephole as they prepare a swab. Nurses visit the houses of suspected COVID-19 patients who need to be tested. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Two nurses photographed through the peephole as they prepare a swab. Nurses visit the houses of suspected COVID-19 patients who need to be tested. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Every day, Marta covers her head with a towel and inhales sodium bicarbonate to clear her respiratory tract. While feeling better, she still has chest pains and some shortness of breath. The doctor suggested she do the inhalations twice a day - a method used since the time of the Roman Empire. Marta remembers her grandmothers suggesting this method when she had flu or a cold. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Every day, Marta covers her head with a towel and inhales sodium bicarbonate to clear her respiratory tract. While feeling better, she still has chest pains and some shortness of breath. The doctor suggested she do the inhalations twice a day - a method used since the time of the Roman Empire. Marta remembers her grandmothers suggesting this method when she had flu or a cold. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Every day, Marta measures her oxygen levels with the oximeter (an oxygen monitor control) in the bathroom. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Every day, Marta measures her oxygen levels with the oximeter (an oxygen monitor control) in the bathroom. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta and Alessio note their symptoms every day as a record to share with their doctor over the phone. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta and Alessio note their symptoms every day as a record to share with their doctor over the phone. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
After testing positive on March 12, Marta had to repeat the swab again for a second time, after four weeks to check if she still had the coronavirus. Two nurses came to the apartment, but could not enter as they did not have enough protective gear for both of them. The swab handle is very flexible, which allows it to reach the nasal pharyngeal cavity to collect the specimen. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
After testing positive on March 12, Marta had to repeat the swab again for a second time, after four weeks to check if she still had the coronavirus. Two nurses came to the apartment, but could not enter as they did not have enough protective gear for both of them. The swab handle is very flexible, which allows it to reach the nasal pharyngeal cavity to collect the specimen. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
A calendar, magnets and various objects hang on the fridge, most of the items have been bought during their reporting travels or are gifts from friends. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
A calendar, magnets and various objects hang on the fridge, most of the items have been bought during their reporting travels or are gifts from friends. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta at work on her laptop by the window while drinking herbal tea. In the background, some people queue in the street to enter a supermarket. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta at work on her laptop by the window while drinking herbal tea. In the background, some people queue in the street to enter a supermarket. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Michele, a trumpeter, plays in the street. The streets are empty, but people often stand on the balcony to get some fresh air or to sing together. In many Italian cities, people stand on their balconies to spend time together even if from a distance. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Michele, a trumpeter, plays in the street. The streets are empty, but people often stand on the balcony to get some fresh air or to sing together. In many Italian cities, people stand on their balconies to spend time together even if from a distance. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
On the sofa bed before watching a movie. Most of the time, when they are together, Alessio and Marta have to wear masks. At night, they sleep in separate beds. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
On the sofa bed before watching a movie. Most of the time, when they are together, Alessio and Marta have to wear masks. At night, they sleep in separate beds. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta greets a friend, who just left some food at the door, from the window. It is seven o'clock in the evening and there is no one else on the street. Marta greets him with a 'V' victory sign, hoping to soon be free of the disease. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]
Marta greets a friend, who just left some food at the door, from the window. It is seven o'clock in the evening and there is no one else on the street. Marta greets him with a 'V' victory sign, hoping to soon be free of the disease. [Alessio Mamo/Al Jazeera]