In Pictures: International Women's Day around the world

Indonesians march to mark International Women's Day in Jakarta. [Adek Berry/AFP]
Indonesians march to mark International Women's Day in Jakarta. [Adek Berry/AFP]

International Women's Day - marked annually on March 8 - is a global event to celebrate and support women's rights, while calling for more gender equality.

The first observance of Women's Day on a national level took place in New York on February 28, 1909. It was marked on March 8 in several European countries in 1914 in support of women's right to vote.

The first country to make the day an official holiday was the erstwhile Soviet Union in 1965.

But it became a truly global event when the United Nations in 1975 began marking March 8 as International Women's Day, which is now an official holiday in 27 countries.

Over the last 100 years, women in many countries secured labour rights and protection from violence, access to sexual and reproductive health, and political rights to reach the highest positions of leadership.

However, the original goal of achieving full global gender equality is still a long way off.

Pakistani activists observe International Women's Day at a rally in Islamabad. [BK Bangash/AP Photo]
Pakistani activists observe International Women's Day at a rally in Islamabad. [BK Bangash/AP Photo]
Iraqi women, including one wearing a protective mask due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, celebrate International Women's Day at Tahrir Square in Baghdad. [Sabah Arar/AFP]
Iraqi women, including one wearing a protective mask due to the novel coronavirus epidemic, celebrate International Women's Day at Tahrir Square in Baghdad. [Sabah Arar/AFP]
Young girls hold placards during a march before International Women's Day in Sydney, Australia. [EPA]
Young girls hold placards during a march before International Women's Day in Sydney, Australia. [EPA]
Masked Kyrgyz nationalists attack women's rights activists during the celebration of International Women's Day at Victory Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. [Vladimir Voronin/AP Photo]
Masked Kyrgyz nationalists attack women's rights activists during the celebration of International Women's Day at Victory Square in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. [Vladimir Voronin/AP Photo]
Female asylum seekers - waiting at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing to reach Europe - stage a demonstration during International Women's Day at the buffer zone demanding that the gate be opened. [Elif Ozturk/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Female asylum seekers - waiting at Turkey's Pazarkule border crossing to reach Europe - stage a demonstration during International Women's Day at the buffer zone demanding that the gate be opened. [Elif Ozturk/Anadolu/Getty Images]
Spanish women bang pots and pans, shouting angry slogans during the 'cacerolada' (a pot-banging protest) at the Sol Square in Madrid. [Juan Carlos Lucas/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
Spanish women bang pots and pans, shouting angry slogans during the 'cacerolada' (a pot-banging protest) at the Sol Square in Madrid. [Juan Carlos Lucas/NurPhoto/Getty Images]
Filipino women exchange flowers during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Filipino women exchange flowers during a protest on International Women's Day in Manila. [Eloisa Lopez/Reuters]
Women take part in a flashmob to celebrate International Women's Day in Lausanne, western Switzerland. [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]
Women take part in a flashmob to celebrate International Women's Day in Lausanne, western Switzerland. [Fabrice Coffrini/AFP]
Members of Thai labour rights groups and state-enterprise unions march in front of the Democracy Monument on International Women's Day in Bangkok. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Members of Thai labour rights groups and state-enterprise unions march in front of the Democracy Monument on International Women's Day in Bangkok. [Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP]
Participants in a march to mark International Women's Day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
Participants in a march to mark International Women's Day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. [Lim Huey Teng/Reuters]
Songwriter Vivir Quintana, left, and Chilean singer Mon Laferte perform with members of the female collective of Latin American singers and authors, 'El Palomar', as they sing Song Without Fear, a song protesting against femicide, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico. [Mahe Elipe/Reuters]
Songwriter Vivir Quintana, left, and Chilean singer Mon Laferte perform with members of the female collective of Latin American singers and authors, 'El Palomar', as they sing Song Without Fear, a song protesting against femicide, at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico. [Mahe Elipe/Reuters]
Women hold a march to mark International Women's Day in Lima, Peru. [Angela Ponce/Reuters]
Women hold a march to mark International Women's Day in Lima, Peru. [Angela Ponce/Reuters]
Wheelchair basketball players, including men, play during a friendly match jointly organised by Bangladesh's Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed and the International Committee of the Red Cross to mark International Women's Day in Saver. [Munir uz Zaman/AFP]
Wheelchair basketball players, including men, play during a friendly match jointly organised by Bangladesh's Centre for Rehabilitation of the Paralysed and the International Committee of the Red Cross to mark International Women's Day in Saver. [Munir uz Zaman/AFP]