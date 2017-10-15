Encounters, civilian deaths keep Kashmir on boil

by Aijaz Nazir & Sameer Mushtaq
A new trend in Kashmir is the attendance of a large number of Kashmiris in the funeral procession of rebels killed by Indian forces. Media reports say at least 160 rebels were killed in encounters this year across Kashmir. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Pulwama, Indian-administered Kashmir - Encounters, killings, stone pelting and protests have become a daily affair in India-administered Kashmir, with the toll on human lives spiking in past two years.

According to local reports, at least 50 people were killed in the last month, including 28 rebels,14 civilians and eight Indian security personnel.

More and more young boys join the armed resistance against the Indian rule, with some reports saying at least 250 youth have turned rebels since the summer of 2016. 

Many believe it was Hizbul Mujahideen rebel Burhan Wani's killing in July 2016 that triggered a wave of protests and prompted young boys to pick up a gun.

Wani's killing resulted in massive instability and violence in Kashmir, which is claimed by both India and Pakistan in its entirety. The two countries have fought two wars over the Himalayan territory so far.

Saturday also marked 71 years of the Indian army entering Kashmir in 1947, a day both Kashmiris and Pakistan observe as a "Black Day".

"In the early nineties, Kashmir had a new relationship with guns, which has now matured as even educated boys are now arming themselves," Sheikh Showkat Hussain, professor of political science at Central University of Kashmir, told Al Jazeera.

He said ordinary Kashmiris now support the armed rebels with "more conviction" which has made the resistance to Indian rule "stronger and more violent".

Hussain's views echo on the ground as gun battles between rebels and security forces become more frequent.

Instances of people surrounding such encounter sites and throwing stones on Indian troops to allow the trapped rebels to escape have also increased.

Rebels, on the other hand, threaten local policemen, who are also mostly Kashmiris, of grave consequences if they don't quit their jobs. Nearly 40 policemen have been killed by rebels this year.

Kashmiri women bear a major brunt of the ongoing armed conflict in the region. Hundreds of them have been widowed and displaced, while allegations of torture, rape and forced detention by Indian forces are often made by Kashmiri groups. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Indian soldiers after the killing of five rebels in Qazigund area in South Kashmir last month. India has stationed nearly 700,000 troops in the Himayalan region, making it the world's most militarised conflict zone. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Locals allege this house in Khudwani area of South Kashmir was burnt down by the Indian security forces during an encounter in April. Four civilians were killed in the protest that followed. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
A boy gathers bullet shells following a gun battle. Experts have warned of grave effects of the decades-old conflict on Kashmir's children. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
A Kashmiri protester throws stones at Indian police and paramilitary forces. Stone pelting has now become a norm in Kashmir as tear gas shells, pellets and sometimes even live bullets are used against the protesters. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Asif Rasid, a class 6 student, lost one of his eyes in a pellet attack. “I went to a nearby shop when stone pelting was on. I got stuck in the tear gas smoke and my eyes were hit by pellets," he said. "My life has completely changed. I am unable to study or even see anything on the black board. Even after two years, I feel pain as pellets remain in my body.” [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Tributes being paid to policemen who were abducted and killed by rebels in South Kashmir, another recent trend. Nearly 40 policemen were killed across Kashmir this year. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
The funeral prayers of a Kashmiri army man, Manzoor Ahmad, killed by rebels during an attack on an army base in Jammu region. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Naseema Bano lost her rebel son earlier this year. Tauseef was associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, a prominent armed group in Kashmir. "I miss my son. I wish he was with me, but such is the destiny of thousands of mothers like me in Kashmir," she said. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
A wounded boy being taken to hospital after a live shell lying in the rubble of an encounter site went off in Kulgam district last week. Seven civilians died and 30 were injured as they were dousing the flames of a house where the gun battle took place, in which three rebels were also killed. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
The sister of Mohammad Muqeem holding his photograph in Kulgam's Laroo village. Muqeem, a class 12 student, was one of the seven civilians killed on October 21. “He had to appear in his board examination four days later. I never expected that he would meet this fate,” a relative of Muqeem said. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
Another funeral procession of a slain rebel attended by hundreds of Kashmiris. Instances of people surrounding encounter sites and throwing stones on Indian troops to allow trapped rebels to escape have increased in recent years. [Sameer Mushtaq/Al Jazeera]
