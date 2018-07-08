Lockdown in Kashmir marks two years since rebel leader killed

Indian-administered Kashmir is in lockdown as Indian forces prepare for a surge in protests. Separatists are marking two years since the death of a charismatic young rebel leader.

Three civilians, including a 15-year-old female student, were killed after Indian paramilitary forces fired on protesters in Indian-administered Kashmir on Saturday.

The latest killings took place a day before the second anniversary of Indian security forces killing Burhan Wani, a popular commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen rebel group.

Wani's death on July 8, 2016, triggered widespread demonstrations across the disputed territory for five months, during which more than 100 protesters were shot dead by Indian forces.

Al Jazeera's Fintan Monaghan reports.