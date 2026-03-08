Dense smoke has engulfed Tehran’s skyline after Israeli forces struck Iran’s oil infrastructure, killing at least four people, as the US-war on Iran continues.

The joint Israeli-American military campaign against Iran entered its ninth day on Sunday, with fatalities mounting to over 1,300 in Iran and more than 390 in Lebanon. Israel reports about a dozen casualties within its borders.

Saturday’s bombardment set ablaze four oil storage facilities and an oil production transfer centre in Tehran and neighbouring Alborz province, according to Fars news agency. Iranian state media described the operation as an “attack from the US and the Zionist regime”.

Targeted sites included the Aghdasieh oil warehouse in northeast Tehran, the Tehran refinery in the south, the Shahran oil depot in western Tehran, and an oil storage facility in Karaj city. Witnesses observed oil from the Shahran depot flowing into nearby streets.

This gallery documents the aftermath in Iran following the US and Israel’s air strikes since the two countries launched the war on February 28.