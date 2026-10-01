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Photos: Palestinians mourn more than 100 loved ones in mass Gaza funeral

The remains of 105 people were carried were buried in the Sheikh Radwan cemetery, northwest of Gaza City.

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Gaza mass funeral
Mourners in Gaza gather for a mass funeral procession. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
By AFP, Anadolu and Reuters
Published On 1 Oct 2026

Palestinians have buried the remains of 105 people killed in a series of Israeli air strikes nearly three years ago.

The strikes involved at least 20 bombs that levelled the seven-storey Al Taj 3 building and destroyed several other residential buildings in the Yarmouk Square neighbourhood of Gaza City on the afternoon of October 25, 2023.

The remains of those killed were carried in a large funeral procession on Thursday and buried in the Sheikh Radwan cemetery, northwest of Gaza City.

Civil defence operations director Abdul al-Majdalawi said it had been “impossible” to reach the bodies at the time of the attack.

The recovery operation was the fifth largest of its kind since Israel launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023, in terms of the number of bodies recovered, said Al Jazeera correspondent Ibrahim al-Khalili, reporting from Gaza City.

Gaza mass funeral
Remains of Palestinians recovered from the rubble of a residential building destroyed by Israeli strikes in October 2023, lie on the ground during a mass funeral in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
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Gaza mass funeral
Civil defence operations director Abdul al-Majdalawi said it had been “impossible” to reach the bodies at the time of the attack. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Anadolu]
Gaza mass funeral
The recovery operation was the fifth largest of its kind since Israel launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Anadolu]
Palestinian mourners gather for a mass funeral procession in Gaza's al-Yarmouk neighborhood on October 1, 2026, following the recovery of 105 bodies from beneath the rubble of the al-Taj residential block which was destroyed by Israeli strikes three years ago.
Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of loved ones during the funeral procession. [AFP]
Gaza mass funeral
Mourners attend the mass funeral in Gaza City. [Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters]
Gaza mass funeral
The remains were buried in the Sheikh Radwan cemetery in Gaza City. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]
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Gaza mass funeral
People gather at the Sheikh Radwan cemetery for the mass burial. [Abdelhakim Abu Riash/Anadolu]
Gaza mass funeral
People bury the remains of 105 Palestinians recovered from under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli strikes in October 2023. [Omar al-Qattaa/AFP]