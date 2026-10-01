Photos: Palestinians mourn more than 100 loved ones in mass Gaza funeral

Palestinians have buried the remains of 105 people killed in a series of Israeli air strikes nearly three years ago.

The strikes involved at least 20 bombs that levelled the seven-storey Al Taj 3 building and destroyed several other residential buildings in the Yarmouk Square neighbourhood of Gaza City on the afternoon of October 25, 2023.

The remains of those killed were carried in a large funeral procession on Thursday and buried in the Sheikh Radwan cemetery, northwest of Gaza City.

Civil defence operations director Abdul al-Majdalawi said it had been “impossible” to reach the bodies at the time of the attack.

The recovery operation was the fifth largest of its kind since Israel launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in Gaza in October 2023, in terms of the number of bodies recovered, said Al Jazeera correspondent Ibrahim al-Khalili, reporting from Gaza City.