Cities across Italy have held pro-Palestinian protests, strikes, and blockades in response to calls from trade unions to “denounce the genocide in Gaza” and demand diplomatic and economic sanctions against Israel.

The mobilisation on Monday coincided with France’s intention, alongside several other countries, to recognise the State of Palestine at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, following recognition by the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada on Sunday.

However, Italy has adopted a more cautious stance and will not recognise a Palestinian state for the time being.

In Rome, hundreds of secondary school pupils gathered outside Termini railway station, waving Palestinian flags and chanting, “Free Palestine!”

Protests also took place in the northern cities of Milan and Turin, the central city of Florence, and the southern cities of Naples, Bari, and Palermo.

Dock workers in Genoa and Livorno, in the centre-north, blocked the ports, according to Italian news agencies.

Giorgia Meloni’s ultra-conservative government is ideologically close to United States President Donald Trump and has adopted a cautious approach to the war in Gaza, although Meloni has repeatedly expressed her “concern” over the Israeli offensive.

Rome will not recognise a Palestinian state “for the moment” and has shown reluctance towards implementing the European Union’s proposed trade sanctions on Israel.