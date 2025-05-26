In Pictures

Provocative march by right-wing Israelis raises tensions in Jerusalem

Right-wing Israelis chant anti-Arab slogans and march through Palestinian areas as they mark Jerusalem Day.

Israeli right-wing activists carry national flags in Jerusalem's Old City during a flag march for Jerusalem Day on May 26, 2025, commemorating the Israeli army's 1967 capture of the city's eastern sector during the Arab-Israeli war.
Israelis march through the Old City for Jerusalem Day. [AFP]
Published On 26 May 2025

Thousands of right-wing Israelis have marched through occupied East Jerusalem to celebrate Israel’s occupation of the city in 1967 following the Six-Day War.

They made their way through Palestinian neighbourhoods, chanting “death to Arabs” and anti-Islamic slogans.

Police forces were dispatched in advance, as the settlers regularly assault and harass Palestinians in the Muslim quarter.

Right-wing Israelis also stormed the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

Last year’s procession, held during the first year of the Gaza war, saw ultranationalist Israelis attack a Palestinian journalist in the Old City and call for violence against Palestinians. Four years ago, the march contributed to the outbreak of an 11-day war in Gaza.

Israelis wave national flags during a march marking Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
The march often becomes a rowdy and violent procession of ultranationalist Jews. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
Israeli police scuffle with Israeli youths during a march marking Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Israeli police scuffle with Israeli youths during the march. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Right-wing Israeli teens gesture, on Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian shopkeepers had closed up early on Monday and police lined the narrow alleys. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Palestinian women walk past Israeli police, on Jerusalem Day, in Jerusalem's Old City, May 26, 2025. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Security forces escort Palestinian women after they were attacked by right-wing Israeli activists. [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Israelis wave national flags during a march marking Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The march commemorates Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel’s capture of east Jerusalem, including the Old City and its holy sites sacred to Jews, Christians and Muslims, in the 1967 war. [Leo Correa/AP Photo]
Police scuffle with Israeli youths during a march marking Jerusalem Day, an Israeli holiday celebrating the capture of east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, in Jerusalem's Old City, Monday, May 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Police said they would maintain order and urged the public to refrain from taunting and violence. [Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo]
An Israeli right-wing youth argues with a left-wing activist in Jerusalem's Old City during a flag march for Jerusalem Day on May 26, 2025, commemorating the Israeli army's 1967 capture of the city's eastern sector during the Arab-Israeli war.
A right-wing Israeli youth argues with a left-wing activist. [AFP]
A solidarity activist hands out flowers to Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City during a flag march by Israeli right-wing activists to mark Jerusalem Day on May 26, 2025, commemorating the Israeli army's 1967 capture of the city's eastern sector during the Arab-Israeli war.
A solidarity activist hands out flowers to Palestinians in Jerusalem's Old City. [AFP]