Rescuers race against time after Dominican Republic nightclub roof collapse

Rescuers comb through rubble at Dominican nightclub as death toll rises to 98, including prominent local figures.

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a merengue concert in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. [Eddy Vittini/AP Photo]
Published On 9 Apr 2025

Rescuers raced to find survivors more than 24 hours after the roof of a nightclub collapsed in the Dominican Republic during a concert, killing nearly 100 people.

Renowned Dominican merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was on stage at the popular Jet Set nightclub when the roof collapsed shortly after midnight on Tuesday, was among those killed, according to his manager, Enrique Paulino.

About 370 rescue personnel combed mounds of fallen bricks, steel bars and tin sheets for survivors.

Dozens of ambulances ferried the injured to hospital, as several people gathered outside the venue desperately seeking news of their loved ones.

The club had a capacity of 700 people seated and about 1,000 people standing.

The death toll was initially reported at 15, but it kept rising throughout Tuesday. By early Wednesday, the death toll had reached 98, said Juan Manuel Mendez, director of the Emergency Operations Centre.

“As long as there is hope for life, all authorities will be working to recover or rescue these people,” he said earlier.

Civil defence members and firefighters carry a wounded man following the collapse of the Jet Set nightclub roof in Santo Domingo. [Francesco Spotorno/AFP]
People seek information about their loved ones outside the nightclub. [Francesco Spotorno/AFP]
A relative of a missing person is comforted by friends outside Jet Set after its roof collapsed. [Ricardo Hernandez/AP Photo]
Rescue workers carry a person pulled from the wreckage of Jet Set. [Ricardo Hernandez/AP Photo]
People hold up photos of their relatives while waiting to identify them at the National Institute of Forensic Pathology. [Ricardo Hernandez/AP Photo]
A soldier hydrates while rescue workers search for survivors. [Eddy Vittini/AP Photo]
Relatives of victims wait outside the nightclub. [Erickson Polanco/AFP]
People searching for their missing relatives peruse a list of names outside Jet Set. [Ricardo Hernandez/AP Photo]
Relatives are receiving psychological support, officials said, adding, the cause of the roof collapse is still under investigation. [Ricardo Hernandez/AP Photo]