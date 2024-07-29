Thousands of Palestinians have been forced from their homes as Israeli forces mount a renewed push into densely populated cities in southern and central Gaza.

Residents said on Sunday that fierce fighting could be heard in eastern areas of the southern city of Khan Younis, where the Israeli army was operating. The attacks pushed thousands of families to leave their homes and head to overcrowded areas in al-Mawasi to the west or Deir el-Balah to the north.

Gaza’s health officials said military strikes had killed 66 Palestinians across the enclave in the past 24 hours as Israeli tanks pushed deeper into the towns of al-Karara (Kissufuim), az-Zanna, and Bani Suheila, in the east of the city.

Over the past few days, Israel’s military said, the raid in eastern Khan Younis was in response to renewed attacks, including rocket firing, from those areas, and intended to prevent Hamas from regrouping. It said its forces killed dozens of fighters in the area and destroyed military infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in Rafah, near the border with Egypt, Israeli forces advanced deep into the northern parts of the city, where they have yet to take full control.

Palestinians have also been forced to flee in the central Gaza Strip – including the Bureij camp, Nuseirat camp and the Juhor ad-Dik village – after tanks shelled the area and the army issued new evacuation orders.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said 86 percent of the Gaza Strip is now under such orders.

At least 39,324 people have been killed and 90,830 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7 and more than 200 were taken captive.