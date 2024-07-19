Police in Bangladesh’s capital have banned all public rallies after the deadliest day of ongoing student protests so far saw government buildings torched by demonstrators and the imposition of a nationwide internet blackout.

This week’s unrest has killed several people. The AFP news agency reported at least 39 people dead, including 32 on Thursday alone, with the toll expected to rise after reports of clashes in nearly half of the country’s 64 districts. The death toll could not be independently verified.

Students took to the streets again on Friday ahead of pro-government counter-demonstrations slated to begin after midday prayers in the Muslim-majority nation.

Police in the capital, Dhaka, took the drastic step of banning all public gatherings for the day – a first since protests began – in an effort to forestall another day of violence.

“We’ve banned all rallies, processions and public gatherings in Dhaka today,” police chief Habibur Rahman told AFP, adding that the move was necessary to ensure “public safety”.

Police in Dhaka earlier said protesters had torched, vandalised and carried out “destructive activities” on numerous police and government offices.

Among them was the Dhaka headquarters of state broadcaster Bangladesh Television, which remains offline after hundreds of incensed students stormed the premises and set fire to a building.

“About 100 policemen were injured in the clashes yesterday,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesman Faruk Hossain told AFP. “Around 50 police booths were burnt.”

Busy streets around the capital were deserted at daybreak on Friday but showed signs of the previous night’s mayhem, with burned vehicles and bricks thrown by protesters strewn across the roads.