From the Caribbean to Texas, Beryl leaves a trail of destruction

The hurricane, which has since been downgraded, destroyed two islands in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Evacuees from Union Island arrive in Kingstown
Evacuees from Union Island arrive in Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. [Lucanus Ollivierre/AP Photo]
Published On 10 Jul 2024

Beryl has been barreling through the Atlantic for more than a week, fuelled by exceptionally warm waters, and became the earliest Category 5 hurricane.

It decimated Caribbean islands like Barbados and Jamaica, with a pair of islands in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines almost entirely destroyed. It slammed into Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Friday and struck Texas by Monday, each time regaining its strength over water.

In the US state of Texas, where Beryl made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, the storm unleashed heavy wind and rain, toppling trees and power lines.

Beryl, which was subsequently downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression, also knocked out power to millions of residents amid sweltering heat.

Boarded-up windows lined suburbs. Cars were stranded on flooded highways. After the worst of the storm passed, many residents worked to clear roads from tree branches and other debris.

Before it reached Texas, Beryl caused havoc in Tulum, Mexico, where tens of thousands were without power as it swept through the region as a Category 2 hurricane.

Wind and rain whipped the seaside city through Friday. Residents sheltered in schools and hotels, and officials patrolled beaches to evacuate residents and tourists.

Those displaced found some respite – and food – at shelters, with the army organising soup kitchens. Others risked travelling through heavily flooded streets.

But Beryl’s heaviest destruction was in the Caribbean, where entire towns – and even whole islands – were left decimated. It ripped roofs off homes and destroyed and tangled up boats on shorelines. Waves full of debris crashed onto the sand.

In Jamaica’s capital, Kingston, an arena was converted into a shelter with row upon row of thin beds and blankets.

The destruction Beryl left behind will need months, or even years, of rebuilding and recovery.

A fisherman looks at vessels damaged by Hurricane Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados
A fisherman looks at vessels damaged by Beryl at the Bridgetown Fisheries in Barbados. [Ricardo Mazalan/AP Photo]
A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded highway in Houston
A vehicle is stranded in high waters on a flooded highway in Houston, Texas. [Maria Lysaker/AP Photo]
Jackie Jecmenek, right, talks with city worker Bobby Head as she stands in front of her neighbor's home
Jackie Jecmenek, right, speaks to city worker Bobby Head as she stands in front of her neighbour's home after Beryl passed through Bay City, Texas. [Eric Gay/AP Photo]
A motorcyclist manuevers a street flooded by heavy rains from Hurricane Beryl, in Tulum, Mexico
A motorcyclist manoeuvers a street flooded by heavy rains in Tulum, Mexico. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
People line up to receive food at an army-provided soup kitchen for those impacted by Hurricane Beryl in Tulum, Mexico
People line up to receive food at an army-provided soup kitchen for those affected in Tulum, Mexico. [Fernando Llano/AP Photo]
People sit on cots in the National Arena that has been transformed into a shelter in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl, in Kingston, Jamaica
People sit on cots in the National Arena, transformed into a shelter in the aftermath of the storm, in Kingston, Jamaica. [Collin Reid/AP Photo]
A man looks out of the window of his home, which was destroyed by Hurricane Beryl in Clifton, Union Island, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
A man looks out of the window of his home, destroyed by Beryl in Clifton, Union Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. [Lucanus Ollivierre/AP Photo]
A house sits roofless after being damaged by Hurricane Beryl in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, Jamaica
A house damaged by Beryl in Portland Cottage, Clarendon, Jamaica. [Leo Hudson/AP Photo]