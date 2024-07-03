Video Duration 28 minutes 15 seconds
Why is Hurricane Beryl of so much global scientific concern?
Major storm batters Caribbean earlier and with more ferocity than in previous seasons.
A hurricane rips through the Caribbean – causing devastation, but alarm too among climate scientists.
It’s the fiercest and earliest-ever Atlantic storm – a direct result of global warming, experts say.
Why is this storm causing so much concern globally?
Presenter: Nick Clark
Guests:
Daniel Gilford – Meteorologist and atmospheric scientist
Rhea Marie Pierre – Caribbean delegation spokesperson for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
Naderev “Yeb” Sano – Southeast Asia executive director of Greenpeace
Published On 3 Jul 2024