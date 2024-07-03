Why is Hurricane Beryl of so much global scientific concern?

Major storm batters Caribbean earlier and with more ferocity than in previous seasons.

A hurricane rips through the Caribbean – causing devastation, but alarm too among climate scientists.

It’s the fiercest and earliest-ever Atlantic storm – a direct result of global warming, experts say.

Why is this storm causing so much concern globally?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Daniel Gilford – Meteorologist and atmospheric scientist

Rhea Marie Pierre – Caribbean delegation spokesperson for the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies

Naderev “Yeb” Sano – Southeast Asia executive director of Greenpeace