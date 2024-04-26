Students blocked access to Paris’s prestigious Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) university over Israel’s war on Gaza, demanding the institution condemn Israel’s actions in a protest that echoed similar demonstrations on university and college campuses across the United States.

Chanting their support for Palestinians, the students on Friday displayed Palestinian flags at windows and over the building’s entrance. Several wore the black-and-white keffiyeh head scarf that has become an emblem of solidarity with Gaza.

“When we see what is happening in the United States, and now in Australia, we’re really hoping it will catch on here in France, the academic world has a role to play,” said 22-year-old Hicham, a master’s student in human rights and humanitarian studies at Sciences Po.

The students, he said, want Sciences Po to condemn Israel’s actions.

“We’re very happy that [students at] more and more universities are getting mobilised,” said 20-year-old Zoe, a master’s student in public administration.

“We hope that will spread to all universities and beyond … we won’t give in until the genocide in Gaza ends.”

Sciences Po officials did not reply to a request for comment.

On Wednesday night, police removed a first group of students that had blocked Sciences Po, French media said, a move which was condemned by left-wing politicians.