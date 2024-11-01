In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Israeli strikes kill 95 Palestinians across Gaza, hospital targeted

The WHO condemns an Israeli attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital that damaged lifesaving supplies and injured staff.

At least 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit
Palestinians injured in Israeli strikes that targeted areas in the northern Gaza Strip, arrive in an ambulance to receive treatment at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Published On 1 Nov 2024

At least 95 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes across the Gaza Strip, mainly in the north of the enclave where a hospital was attacked, medical supplies were torched and operations were disrupted, health officials said.

A vast majority of the victims in Thursday’s attacks were civilians in northern Gaza, medical sources told Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military’s shelling of central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, the Nuseirat refugee camp and the az-Zawayda areas also left dozens wounded from attacks on Thursday night that continued into Friday, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Most of those killed were women and children, Wafa reported, as medical sources confirmed that 47 bodies were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah.

Most of the victims were killed in the bombing of several houses in the Nuseirat area.

The same houses were hit a second time as people rushed to rescue those who survived the first strike, leading to more casualties, Wafa said. The search for people missing under the rubble was continuing.

Meanwhile, a new United Nations report said Israel has “perpetrated a concerted policy to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system” that has included “deliberate attacks on medical personnel and facilities”, both of which are war crimes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) condemned an attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, which caused injuries and damaged recently delivered lifesaving supplies.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the attack “caused injuries to some hospital staff members, and hit a storage space containing lifesaving WHO supplies brought in via complex missions, as well as the desalination station and water tanks on top of the hospital”.

The UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said the hospital’s third floor was hit, resulting in the loss of supplies “delivered just five days ago”.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 43,204 Palestinians and wounded 101,641 since October 7, 2023, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reports that Israeli shelling of central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah, Nuseirat refugee camp and the az-Zawayda area also left dozens wounded from the Israeli attacks on Thursday night and into Friday morning. Most of those killed were women and children, Wafa said, as medical sources confirmed that 47 bodies were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah following the Israeli attacks. The majority of the victims were killed in the bombing of several houses in the Nuseirat area. The same houses were hit a second time when people rushed to rescue those who survived the first strike, leading to more casualties among the rescuers, Wafa reports. Search continues for people missing beneath the rubble, the news agency said.
A Palestinian woman and her grandson mourn in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, after family members were killed in an Israeli strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
At least 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit
Burned medical supplies are scattered in a storage room hit by an Israeli strike on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip. [AFP]
A man stands besides the bodies of victims of an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
Palestinians search through the rubble following Israeli strikes in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
At least 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit
Rubbish and debris are scattered near damaged buildings in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya. [AFP]
At least 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit
People bury a victim of an Israeli bombing in the vicinity of the Kamal Adwan Hospital. [AFP]
A Palestinian youth pushes his bicycle through rubble following Israeli strikes on the Nuseirat refugee camp. [Eyad Baba/AFP]
At least 46 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes, hospital hit
A Palestinian man injured in an Israeli attack that targeted areas in the northern Gaza Strip, is helped by others in front of the al-Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Baptist Hospital. [Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP]
Mourners recite prayers over the bodies of victims killed in an Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp, in front of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir el-Balah. [Eyad Baba/AFP]