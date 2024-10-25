In Pictures

Gallery|Israel attacks Lebanon

Israeli air strike kills journalists in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military is accused of targeting media workers by attacking a compound housing journalists from seven outlets.

People inspect the damage at the site of an Israeli air strike that targeted an area where a number of journalists were located in Hasbaiyya, southern Lebanon. [AFP]
Published On 25 Oct 2024

An Israeli attack on a compound housing media workers in southern Lebanon has killed at least three journalists and wounded several others as they slept in guesthouses in Hasbaiyya.

Local media aired footage from the scene on Friday showing collapsed buildings and cars marked “press” covered in dust and rubble.

The victims were identified as cameraman Ghassan Najjar and engineer Mohamed Reda who worked for Al Mayadeen, the pan-Arab TV channel said. Al-Manar TV said its camera operator Wissam Qassim was also killed.

Journalists have been regularly targeted and faced unprecedented dangers while covering Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon.

In November last year, two journalists for Al Mayadeen TV were killed in a drone strike, which the network said was deliberate.

A month earlier, Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon killed Reuters videographer Issam Abdallah and wounded other journalists from the AFP news agency and Al Jazeera.

The killing of journalists has prompted an international outcry from press advocacy groups and the United Nations, although Israel has said it does not deliberately target them.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, a media watchdog, said on Thursday that it had preliminarily counted 128 journalists killed in Gaza since the war began last October.

A damaged press vehicle at the site of an Israeli strike that killed at least three journalists. [Reuters]
Lebanon's Information Minister Ziad Makary accused Israel of intentionally targeting journalists and called it "a war crime". [AFP]
The attack follows an Israeli strike on an office used by Al Mayadeen in Beirut’s southern suburbs that killed one person and wounded five. [AFP]
Reporting from Hasbaiyya, Al Jazeera's Imran Khan said the attack was “a deliberate message to all journalists”, who would now be leaving the area. [Reuters]
“Clearly, they are trying to blind the world to what’s going on in southern Lebanon by targeting journalists,” Khan said of the Israeli military. [Reuters]
Journalists from other media organisations, including Lebanese broadcaster Al Jadeed, Sky News Arabic and Al Jazeera, were also resting nearby when the attack took place. [Reuters]
Israel has not commented on the strike, which, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Health, also wounded three people. [Reuters]