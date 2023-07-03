In Pictures

Feasts and festivities as Nepal celebrates rice planting festival

People splash in muddy fields and sing traditional songs to thank gods for sending the rain needed for the rice to grow.

Farmers in Nepal celebrate rice planting day with special feasts and festivities
People gather to watch others playing in the mud in a paddy field on Asar Pandra, or paddy planting day at Bahunbesi, Nuwakot district, 48km (30 miles) north of Kathmandu, Nepal. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Thousands of farmers and their families across Nepal celebrated an annual paddy festival by planting rice, splashing in the muddy fields and enjoying a special feast.

The farmers were joined by other villagers, visitors from the cities and tourists visiting the Himalayan nation to mark the National Paddy Day on June 30.

Rice is a staple food for millions of Nepalese and the crop is generally planted once a year in July and harvested about four months later.

Farmers and their families sang traditional songs to welcome the rain that is needed for the rice to grow and thanked the gods for sending the precipitation on time.

After planting lines of rice, they splashed in the muddy fields, smeared each other with mud and sand, and danced more before culminating the celebration with a feast.

The day is also known as “dahi chiura” because yoghurt (dahi) and beaten rice (chiura) are the main food during the feast.

Elsewhere in the country, people ate yoghurt and puffed rice with mangos and bananas to mark the day at home.

The government has declared National Paddy Day a holiday and tried to encourage people to continue or return to farming rice, as many increasingly look to take up other professions.

A boy plays in the mud in a paddy field during the paddy planting day at Bahunbesi. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
A Nepalese girl rests after playing with the mud. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
A Nepalese farmer ploughs his paddy field during Asar Pandra or National Paddy Day festival at Bahunbesi. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
A reflection of farmers planting paddy is seen during the festival. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Mud-covered farmers play in a paddy field during the National Paddy Day, which marks the start of the annual rice planting season. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Children play in the mud in a paddy field during Asar Pandra, as the festival is known locally. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Mud-covered children play in a paddy field. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
A woman covered with mud smiles during the festival. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Farmers plant paddy during the National Paddy Day festival. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
A farmer plucks paddy saplings to plant at Bahunbesi in Nuwakot district. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
People play with mud in a paddy field during the paddy planting day. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
On Asar Pandra, farmers begin the annual rice planting season and perform various festivities such as preparing rice meals with muddy water, mud being a symbol for a prosperous season. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]
Paddy rice is cultivated on a total of 1.5 million hectares of land in Nepal. [Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photo]