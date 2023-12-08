In Pictures

Protesters in Arab countries rally in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

Thousands of people marched in several Arab countries in support for Palestinians, against the Israeli aggression.

People hold placards and Palestinian flags during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Amman, Jordan
Thousands participated in a march in support for Palestinians in Amman. People held Palestinian flags and placards reading: 'No to war of starvation and deprivation against Gaza children' [Alaa Al Sukhni/Reuters]
Published On 8 Dec 2023

Protesters took to the streets on Friday in several Arab countries in a show of support for the Palestinians against a continuing Israeli military campaign in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

In Jordan, a huge march was staged in the centre of the capital Amman following Friday prayers.

Some protesters chanted: “People want the liberation of Palestine,” “We die and Palestine lives,” Jordanian newspaper al-Ghad reported online.

Thousands of people meanwhile held an anti-US protest near the US embassy in Amman, according to al-Ghad.

Jordan, which maintains diplomatic links with Israel, has a large Palestinian community.

In Lebanon, dozens of people staged a silent sit-in near the French embassy in Beirut, protesting the killing of civilians in Gaza and calling for a ceasefire.

The protesters put ribbons on their mouths on which was written: “Gaza ceasefire”.

They also displayed in front of them body bags representing dead civilians in Gaza.

Jordan protests
People hold fake bodies wrapped in cloth during a protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, in Amman. [Alaa al-Sukhni/Reuters]
Demonstrators lift flags of the Palestinian Hamas group during a rally after the Friday prayer in Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on December 8
Demonstrators lift flags of the Palestinian Hamas group during a rally after the Friday prayer in Hebron city in the occupied West Bank. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
A girl lifts a national flag during a demonstration supporting the Palestinian Hamas group after the Friday prayer in Hebron city in the occupied West Bank on December 8
A girl lifts the Palestinian flag during a demonstration in Hebron. [Hazem Bader/AFP]
Protesters take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa
Protesters take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians, in Sanaa, Yemen. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
A protester holds a gun, as he takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Sanaa, Yemen
A protester holds a gun, as he takes part in a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians, in Sanaa. [Khaled Abdullah/Reuters]
Demonstrators put stickers on their mouths during a protest calling for an end to the war in Gaza and for an immediate cease-fire, in front of the Lebanese National Museum in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Dec. 8
Demonstrators put stickers on their mouths during a protest calling for an end to the war in Gaza and for an immediate ceasefire, in Beirut, Lebanon. [Bilal Hussein/AP Photo]
People, holding cardboard coffins, gather to stage demonstration to show solidarity with Palestinians and demand ceasefire for Israeli attacks on Gaza in Beirut, Lebanon on December 08
People, holding cardboard coffins, stage a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestinians in Beirut. [Houssam Shbaro/Anadolu Agency]
Lebanese children gather in front of the UN's building to stage a demonstration in support of Palestinians the Israeli attacks on Gaza, in Beirut, Lebanon
Lebanese children gather in front of the UN's building to demonstrate in support of Palestinians, in Beirut. [İdiris Okuduci/Anadolu Agency]