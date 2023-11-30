In Pictures

Hamas and Israel free more detainees in sixth captive exchange

Israel frees 30 Palestinians after 10 captives from Israel, four Thai nationals and two Russian-Israelis were released by Hamas.

Supporters carry a newly freed prisoner during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.
Palestinians carry a newly freed prisoner during a welcome ceremony following the release of detainees from Israeli jails, in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. [Jaafar Ashitiyeh/AFP]
Published On 30 Nov 2023

Ten Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals held captive in Gaza were freed by Hamas on Wednesday, after which Israel released another 30 Palestinian women and child prisoners.

It was the sixth and latest exchange of captives under a temporary ceasefire agreement in the Gaza war.

Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed by Hamas in an earlier release.

The Palestinians released from Israeli jails included 16 minors and 14 women. Over the years, Israel has imprisoned thousands of Palestinians, many held in administrative detention without charge.

Among the freed Palestinians was prominent activist Ahed Tamimi. The 22-year-old Palestinian icon was arrested during Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank on November 6.

On Friday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day temporary truce and captive exchange. This was extended for two days late on Monday and extended for a second time early on Thursday morning.

Since Friday, at least 74 captives from Israel and 210 Palestinians have been released. Further prisoner exchanges are expected to take place.

On October 7, Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas which killed 1,200 people.

Israeli attacks have since killed at least 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, in Gaza.

Newly released activist Ahed Tamimi (R) walks alongside her mother during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.
Activist Ahed Tamimi, right, walks alongside her mother following her release by Israel. [Jaafar Ashitiyeh/AFP]
Newly released prisoners are surrounded by supporters during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.
Newly released detainees are surrounded by supporters during a welcome ceremony in Ramallah. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A newly released prisoner disembarks a bus during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.
A newly released Palestinian disembarks from a bus in Ramallah. [Jaafar Ashtiyeh/AFP]
A newly released prisoner (R) greets a relative during a welcome ceremony following the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.
A detainee released by Israel greets a relative during a welcome ceremony. [John Macdougall/AFP]
A man smiles as he is welcomed after being released from prison by Israel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah.
A man smiles as he is welcomed after being released by Israel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
A woman smiles after being released from prison by Israel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah.
A Palestinian woman is welcomed by relatives after being released by Israel. [Nasser Nasser/AP Photo]
People gather as hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel are handed over by Hamas militants to the International Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel amid a temporary truce, in an unknown location in the Gaza Strip.
People gather as Hamas fighters hand over captives to the Red Cross in an unknown location in Gaza. [Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters]
Hostages who were abducted by Hamas gunmen during the October 7 attack on Israel
Hamas members hand over captives to the Red Cross. [Hamas Military Wing/Handout via Reuters]
Irena Tati, 73, who was taken hostage during the October 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian militant group Hamas sits in a van after arriving in a helicopter carrying hostages released amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv district, Israel.
Irena Tati, 73, released from captivity by Hamas, sits in a van at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Tel Aviv district, Israel. [Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters]
A newly release Israeli hostage gestures as she sits among soldiers and other hostages upon arrival at Ofakim army base in southern Israel.
Newly released captives from Israel arrive at Ofakim army base in southern Israel. [Menahem Kahana/AFP]
A van carries hostages released by Hamas from Gaza earlier this evening in Ofakim, Israel.
The Thai nationals released along with other Israeli captives sit inside a vehicle as they arrive at Ofakim army base. [Amir Levy/Getty Images]