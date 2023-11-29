In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

As truce holds, people in Gaza venture out to survey destruction

The massive destruction of homes and infrastructure ‘severely compromises’ the ability to meet basic needs, the UN said.

Palestinians inspect the destruction caused by Israeli strikes in Wadi Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinians inspect the destruction caused by Israeli air raids in Wadi Gaza amid a truce in between Israel and Hamas. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Published On 29 Nov 2023

Israel’s military offensive has turned much of northern Gaza into an uninhabitable moonscape. Whole neighbourhoods have been erased. Homes, schools and hospitals have been blasted by air raids and scorched by tank fire.

Some buildings are still standing, but most are battered shells.

The ceasefire has allowed residents who remained in Gaza City and other parts of the north to venture out to survey the destruction and try to locate and bury relatives.

A United Nations-led aid consortium estimates that more than 234,000 homes have been damaged across Gaza and 46,000  destroyed, amounting to about 60 percent of the housing stock in the territory, which is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

In the north, the destruction of homes and civilian infrastructure “severely compromises the ability to meet basic requirements to sustain life”, it said.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensive have displaced more than 1.8 million people, nearly 80 percent of Gaza’s population, with most having sought refuge in the south, according to the UN humanitarian affairs office.

Israeli troops have barred people from returning to the north during the ceasefire.

The UN says the truce made it possible to scale up the delivery of food, water and medicine to the largest volume since the start of the war and to bring in desperately needed fuel for homes, hospitals and water treatment plants.

But the 160 to 200 trucks a day is still less than half of what Gaza was importing before the fighting, even as humanitarian needs have soared.

Five days into the truce, residents were still waiting for hours to buy gas and cooking fuel.

Crowds of locals and displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis.
Crowds of locals and displaced Palestinians walk past destroyed buildings in Khan Younis. The population of the southern city nearly doubled following the arrival of huge numbers of people displaced from northern Gaza. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
An aerial view shows the destruction caused by Israeli strikes in Wadi Gaza, in the central Gaza Strip, on amid a truce in battles between Israel and Hamas.
An aerial view shows the destruction caused by Israeli air raids in Wadi Gaza. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
People shop from street vendors amid the destruction in the centre of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis.
People shop from street vendors amid the destruction in the centre of the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
A Palestinian man smokes a cigarette amid the rubble in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis.
A Palestinian man smokes amid the rubble in Khan Younis. [Mohammed Abed/AFP]
Palestinians walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes, near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City.
Palestinians walk amid debris of buildings hit in Israeli strikes near Al-Zawiya market in Gaza City. [Omar El-Qattaa/AFP]
A Palestinian man cooks inside his damaged apartment in the Khezaa district on the outskirts of the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Yunis, following weeks of Israeli bombardment.
A Palestinian man cooks inside his damaged apartment in the Khezaa district on the outskirts of Khan Younis. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
Palestinians eat outside amid the destruction caused by Israeli strikes in the village of Khuzaa, east of Khan Yunis near the border fence between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinians eat outside amid the destruction caused by Israeli air raids in the village of Khuzaa, east of Khan Younis, near the border fence between Israel and southern Gaza. [Said Khatib/AFP]
Palestinian citizens sit in front of their house that was destroyed by air strikes in the Khuza’a area and light a fire in the cold weather in Khan Yunis, Gaza.
People sit in front of their house destroyed by air raids in the Khuza’a area of Khan Younis. [Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images]
Palestinians walk after crossing from the northern Gaza Strip to the southern Gaza Strip along Salah Al Din road in the central Gaza Strip.
Palestinians walk after crossing from northern Gaza to the south along Salah al-Din Road. [Mohammed Saber/EPA-EFE]
An Israeli soldier takes position within a damaged building to monitor the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza city used by Palestinians leaving the city to the relatively safer south of the Gaza Strip.
An Israeli soldier takes position within a damaged building to monitor the Salah al-Din Road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City, used by Palestinians leaving the city to the relatively safer south. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]
A view of destroyed Indonesian Hospital during the humanitarian pause of 4 days that is extended for 2 days, continues on its 5th day in Gaza City, Gaza.
A view of the destroyed Indonesian Hospital in Gaza City. [Montaser Alsawaf/Anadolu Agency]