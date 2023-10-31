In Pictures

Gallery|Israel-Palestine conflict

Photos: Dozens killed in Israeli air attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

Health ministry in Gaza says more than 50 people were killed in the attack on Tuesday and 150 others were wounded.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip. [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
Published On 31 Oct 2023

Dozens of people have been killed in an Israeli air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to a medical official and Palestinian authorities in the besieged territory.

The health ministry in Gaza said more than 50 people were killed in the attack on Tuesday and 150 others were wounded. The director of the Indonesian Hospital confirmed that more than 50 people were killed.

Images and video from the scene of the strike show buildings heavily damaged as rescuers and volunteers use their bare hands to search for survivors in huge amounts of concrete debris.

People can be seen frantically trying to pull people from the rubble – many of the victims women and children. Others are seen standing and crying, fearing family members and friends may be among the dead.

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli attack on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, October 31, 2023. [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
Palestinians evacuate a casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
The director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza says dozens of people were killed in the strike on the Jabalia refugee camp. [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
Jabalia is the largest of the Gaza Strip's eight refugee camps. [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
Palestinians conduct search and rescue works at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
A health ministry statement also said that at least 50 people were killed in the bombardment. [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
Gaza’s interior ministry reports that the Jabalia refugee camp was 'completely destroyed' in the Israeli bombardment. [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
A man carrying an injured person
Members of the civil defence units search for survivors. [Abed Sabah/Reuters]
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
A total 116,011 Palestine refugees in Jabalia camp are registered with United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
Palestinians work on the rescue of a casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza
Rescuers and volunteers use their bare hands to search the rubble. [Anas al-Shareef/Reuters]
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip
An aerial shot of the area shows tall buildings completely levelled to the ground. [Abed Sabah/Reuters]