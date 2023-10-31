Photos: Dozens killed in Israeli air attack on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

Dozens of people have been killed in an Israeli air raid on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, according to a medical official and Palestinian authorities in the besieged territory.

The health ministry in Gaza said more than 50 people were killed in the attack on Tuesday and 150 others were wounded. The director of the Indonesian Hospital confirmed that more than 50 people were killed.

Images and video from the scene of the strike show buildings heavily damaged as rescuers and volunteers use their bare hands to search for survivors in huge amounts of concrete debris.

People can be seen frantically trying to pull people from the rubble – many of the victims women and children. Others are seen standing and crying, fearing family members and friends may be among the dead.