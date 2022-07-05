In Pictures

Photos: Fourth of July shooter kills 6 in Chicago’s Highland Park

The gun attack sent hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror.

A tricycle is seen near the scene of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade
An abandoned tricycle is seen near the scene of the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade route, in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. [Max Herman/Reuters]
Published On 5 Jul 2022

A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on a United States Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens, police have said.

Authorities said 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III was named as a person of interest in the shooting at Highland Park and was taken into police custody on Monday evening after an hours-long manhunt.

The attack occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration.

It sent hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror.

Law enforcement officers gather at the scene of the Fourth of July parade
Law enforcement officers gather at the scene of the shooting. [Youngrae Kim/AFP]
A police officer searches the scene of the Fourth of July parade shootin
More than 100 law enforcement officers were called to the parade scene or dispatched to find the suspected shooter. [Youngrae Kim/AFP]
Law enforcement work the scene of a shooting
The attack is the latest in a string of high-profile mass shootings in the US. [Mark Borenstein/Getty Images/AFP]
Students are escorted by police officers as they cross under police tape after a mass shooting
Students are escorted by police officers after the mass shooting. [Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo]
Law enforcement escorts a family away
Highland Park is a close-knit community of about 30,000 people located on the shores of Lake Michigan just north of Chicago. [Mark Borenstein/Getty Images/AFP]
A man carries his belongings after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July
A man carries his belongings after the shooting. [Nam Y. Huh/AP Photo]
An aerial view of the parade route after a mass shooting
An aerial view of the parade route. [Cheney Orr/Reuters]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL - JULY 04: A family looks outside of their front door near the home of the mother of the man detained in the mass shooting
A family looks outside of their front door near the home of the mother of the man detained in the mass shooting. [Jim Vondruska/Getty Images/AFP]
Police investigate outside the home of the mother of the man detained
Police declined to immediately identify Crimo as a suspect but said identifying him as a person of interest, sharing his name and other information publicly was a serious step. [Cheney Orr/Reuters]