Photos: Ukraine assesses damage as Russian strikes hit Kyiv

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion.

A damaged residential building.
A damaged residential building in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
Published On 25 Feb 2022

Loud blasts have been heard in central Kyiv as Russian troops pushed closer to the Ukrainian capital.

“Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv,” Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba posted on Twitter after the explosions were heard in the city on Friday morning.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko said three people were injured with one in a critical condition after “missile debris” hit a residential building.

Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister, wrote on Telegram that Ukrainian forces had downed an enemy aircraft, which crashed into a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv and set it on fire.

Russian missiles and shelling rained down on Ukrainian cities on Thursday and Friday after President Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale ground invasion and air assault, forcing civilians to shelter on metro systems.

Russia’s forces pressed deep into Ukraine as deadly battles reached the outskirts of Kyiv and the West responded with punishing sanctions.

Natali Sevriukova reacts as she stands next to her house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv
Natali Sevriukova stands next to her damaged house following a rocket attack in the city of Kyiv. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
Firefighters are seen working at a damaged residential building in a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv
Firefighters at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of Kyiv. [Genya Savilov/AFP]
A woman with a backpack walks in front of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv,
A woman walks past the damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the invading troops were targeting civilians and explosions could be heard in the besieged capital. [Daniel Leal/AFP]
A room of a damaged residential building
A destroyed apartment in a residential building in Kyiv. [Umit Bektas/Reuters]
A man inspects the damage at a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv,
A man inspects the damage to a building following a rocket attack on the city of Kyiv. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]
A car drives past the remains of a rocket in a residential area in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv
A car drives past the remains of a rocket in a residential area in the Ukrainian capital. [Genya Savilov/AFP]
A view shows the wreckage of an unidentified aircraft in a residential area in Kyiv
The wreckage of an unidentified aircraft in a residential area in Kyiv. [Handout via Reuters]
People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv
People take shelter in the basement of a building as sirens warn of new attacks in the city of Kyiv. [Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo]