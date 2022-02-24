Putin orders military operations in eastern Ukraine as UN meets

Russian president approves ‘special military operation’ as diplomats in Security Council hold second emergency meeting in a week.

Vladimir Putin has authorised a “special military operation” in eastern Ukraine, Russian state media reported at the same time as the United Nations Security Council met for its second emergency meeting this week to urge a de-escalation and return to talks.

Putin’s announcement came as Linda Thomas-Green, the United States ambassador to the UN, told the council that the US was concerned a “full-scale” invasion of Ukraine by Russia was imminent.

“Tonight, we’re seeing the Russians close airspace, move troops into Donbas, and move forces into combat-ready positions,” she said.

“This is a perilous moment and we are here for one reason and one reason only – to ask Russia to stop.”

Meanwhile, Russian media reported President Putin saying he had given approval to a “special military operation” in the Donbas region of Ukraine, where Moscow earlier recognised rebel-held territories in Luhansk and Donetsk and said they had asked for its “help”. Clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were only a matter of time, he added.

Shortly after Putin spoke, a witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv, the Reuters news agency reported.

Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away.

At the Security Council, ambassadors from the 15 current members called for an urgent de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.

Referring to Putin’s recognition of the breakaway territory, deployment of troops and the so-called “special operations”, Norway’s ambassador said the decisions were “unjust, unprovoked and irresponsible” and that Moscow should reverse them.

Putin said he had ordered Russian forces to protect people in eastern Ukraine and demanded Ukrainian forces lay down their arms.

He repeated his position that any Ukrainian membership of NATO was unacceptable to Moscow.