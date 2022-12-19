Photos: World Cup victory parade takes to the street in Qatar

The infectious energy of Argentina’s supporters at the World Cup final has spilled out from the stadium into a large and boisterous parade down Lusail Boulevard, with the newly crowned champions as the star attraction.

Joyous crowds have lined the boulevard in Qatar following Sunday’s incredible World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The smiling and victorious Argentinian team were spilling out of the open-top bus that led them down the parade route as they basked in the glory of champions and had a moment to enjoy their win.

Argentina’s victory over France ended a four-tournament run of European teams taking the championship.

Costumed performers, Qatari police on horseback and camel, and a group of volunteers who took part in the tournament also participated in the parade.

Completing the celebrations, fireworks lit Qatar’s cloudless midnight sky to the delight of the tens of thousands of people to celebrate the final match of the 2022 World Cup tournament.