In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Photos: World Cup victory parade takes to the street in Qatar

The Argentinian bus riding an open top bus celebrates on Lusail Boulevard in Qatar.
The victorious Argentinian team on an open-top bus following their win over France at Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Wojtek Arciszewski and Sorin Furcoi
Published On 19 Dec 2022

The infectious energy of Argentina’s supporters at the World Cup final has spilled out from the stadium into a large and boisterous parade down Lusail Boulevard, with the newly crowned champions as the star attraction.

Joyous crowds have lined the boulevard in Qatar following Sunday’s incredible World Cup final between Argentina and France.

The smiling and victorious Argentinian team were spilling out of the open-top bus that led them down the parade route as they basked in the glory of champions and had a moment to enjoy their win.

Argentina’s victory over France ended a four-tournament run of European teams taking the championship.

Costumed performers, Qatari police on horseback and camel, and a group of volunteers who took part in the tournament also participated in the parade.

Completing the celebrations, fireworks lit Qatar’s cloudless midnight sky to the delight of the tens of thousands of people to celebrate the final match of the 2022 World Cup tournament.

 

Team Argentina in the victory parade on Lusail Boulevard.
Argentina's national team celebrates outside the stadium in Lusail after their victory in a remarkable World Cup final over France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Argentinian players sitting atop a bus after their victory
Argentinian players wave to fans from an open-top bus during the victory parade on Lusail Boulevard following their win over France. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A man holds a Qatari flag while riding out of a vehicle's sunroof.
A man sits on the edge of a vehicle's sunroof, proudly holding a Qatari national flag. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans waving Argentina flags are pictured along the parade route following the final game.
Fans waving Argentina flags are pictured along the parade route following the final game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Performers dressed in huge football jerseys representing World Cup participants take part in the victory parade following the final match.
Performers dressed in huge football jerseys representing World Cup participants take part in the victory parade following the final match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Volunteers walking along Lusail Boulevard during the parade.
Volunteers who took part in the World Cup enjoy cheers from onlookers while taking part in the victory parade for Argentina. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Advertisement
Stilt walkers take part in the victory parade.
Performers on stilts accompany the Argentinian victory parade. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Qatari police on horseback also took part in the Argentinian team's victory parade.
Qatari police on horseback also took part in the Argentinian team's victory parade. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fireworks light up the sky as part of celebrations following the World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar.
Fireworks light up the sky as part of celebrations following the World Cup final in Lusail, Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]