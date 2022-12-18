In Pictures

Fan extravaganza in Qatar as Argentina win 2022 World Cup

Argentina fans ecstatic after victory in dramatic final, while France supporters rue loss in penalty shootout.

Argentina fans in the stands at Lusail stadium.
Argentina fans vastly outnumbered the France supporters during the FIFA World Cup 2022 final at Lusail Stadium [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Showkat ShafiSorin Furcoi and Alexandra Stanescu
Published On 18 Dec 2022

Lusail, Qatar – Packed with mostly Argentina fans, Lusail Stadium erupted in joy as La Albiceleste defeated France to win the World Cup in Qatar.

The hard-fought victory for La Albiceleste in Sunday’s dramatic final was decided on penalties after 120 minutes of normal and extra time ended in a 3-3 deadlock.

“There are too many emotions,” Argentina fan Luciana Aufat, 28, told Al Jazeera. “It feels amazing to be here today to witness this win,” she said, describing the first World Cup she attended as “a fantastic tournament”.

At the other end, the vastly outnumbered France fans were disappointed.

“We could have won. We had great chances to win,” Les Bleus supporter Malcolm Joseph told Al Jazeera.

“Extremely good performance the boys. It was not our night. That is football sometimes,” Joseph said.

After captain Lionel Messi lifted the coveted trophy, Argentina fans were still ecstatic as they exited Lusail Stadium.

Sofiann Vazquez, from Mar del Plata, Argentina, said she was in tears towards the end of the game.

“Today God was with us. This is one of the best moments in my life.”

Argentina fans celebrating in the stands before the match.
Supporters of La Albiceleste rocked the stadium with their songs and chants. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
French fans in the stands at Lusail Stadium.
Fans of the Les Bleus had little to cheer for most of the game until a quick brace from Kylian Mbappe about 10 minutes before death evened the score in normal time. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fan waving a flag with the face of legend Diego Maradona.
Fans wave a flag in Argentina's colours with the face of Argentinian legend Diego Armando Maradona who led the national team to glory in Mexico in 1986. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans in the stands.
There were no seats empty inside the 88,966-capacity venue. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A young girl, with the French flag painted on her cheek, looks on from the stands.
A young France fan watches in the stands of Lusail Stadium. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans around a banner of Diego Maradona.
Maradona banners could be seen all around the venue. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Hundreds of Argentina fans in the stands.
From singing the now-famous Muchachos song, to their recognisable Vamos Argentina chants, the fans of Lionel Scaloni's team won the battle in the stands. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Saddened France fans in the stands.
France fans were in low spirits after their team made a spirited comeback but fell at the last hurdle. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans in the stands.
Argentina fans celebrate the thrilling victory after a rollercoaster of a match that had everyone on the edge of their seats. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans showing off a Messi shirt in the stands.
Argentina fans were jubilant, cheering and screaming after their team became world champions for the third time in history. [Showkat Shafi/Al Jazeera]
France fans leave the stadium.
The disappointed France fans were quick to exit Lusail Stadium after the end of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Argentina fans celebrate outside the stadium.
After witnessing the lifting of the World Cup trophy, Argentina fans continued the party outside as media cameras swarmed them. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]