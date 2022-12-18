Lusail, Qatar – Packed with mostly Argentina fans, Lusail Stadium erupted in joy as La Albiceleste defeated France to win the World Cup in Qatar.

The hard-fought victory for La Albiceleste in Sunday’s dramatic final was decided on penalties after 120 minutes of normal and extra time ended in a 3-3 deadlock.

“There are too many emotions,” Argentina fan Luciana Aufat, 28, told Al Jazeera. “It feels amazing to be here today to witness this win,” she said, describing the first World Cup she attended as “a fantastic tournament”.

At the other end, the vastly outnumbered France fans were disappointed.

“We could have won. We had great chances to win,” Les Bleus supporter Malcolm Joseph told Al Jazeera.

“Extremely good performance the boys. It was not our night. That is football sometimes,” Joseph said.

After captain Lionel Messi lifted the coveted trophy, Argentina fans were still ecstatic as they exited Lusail Stadium.

Sofiann Vazquez, from Mar del Plata, Argentina, said she was in tears towards the end of the game.

“Today God was with us. This is one of the best moments in my life.”