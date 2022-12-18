Messi’s Argentina beat France on penalties to win World Cup
Lionel Messi’s Argentina overcome France in rollercoaster showpiece event concluded by Gonzalo Montiel’s spot-kick.
Published On 18 Dec 2022
Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup after a thrilling penalty shootout victory against France in an astonishing final.
Gonzalo Montiel’s spot-kick sealed a 4-2 win in the shootout for the South American side at the 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday after the two teams were tied at 3-3 at the end of extra time.
More to follow…
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies