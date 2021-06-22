Israeli police used stun grenades and sprayed skunk water on Palestinians in the tense occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

There had been clashes between Jewish settlers and Palestinians earlier in the evening, with Israeli media reporting that chairs and stones had been thrown between the sides.

The Palestine Red Crescent said 20 Palestinians were wounded in the fighting and reports said several were arrested.

Late on Monday, Israeli police could be seen raiding a Palestinian home and throwing a stun grenade at residents.

Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent crackdowns by Israeli police on Palestinians protesting against the threatened expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in favour of hardline Israeli settler groups.

Israel calls it “a real-estate dispute” while Palestinians and rights groups say the case highlights discriminatory policies aimed at pushing Palestinians out of Jerusalem.