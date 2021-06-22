Live

In Pictures

Gallery

Israeli police attack Palestinian protesters in Sheikh Jarrah

At least 20 Palestinians wounded in a street brawl with Israeli settlers and police in flashpoint East Jerusalem area.

Israeli forces spray Palestinian demonstrators with skunk water in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces spray Palestinian demonstrators with skunk water in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
22 Jun 2021

Israeli police used stun grenades and sprayed skunk water on Palestinians in the tense occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

There had been clashes between Jewish settlers and Palestinians earlier in the evening, with Israeli media reporting that chairs and stones had been thrown between the sides.

The Palestine Red Crescent said 20 Palestinians were wounded in the fighting and reports said several were arrested.

Late on Monday, Israeli police could be seen raiding a Palestinian home and throwing a stun grenade at residents.

Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent crackdowns by Israeli police on Palestinians protesting against the threatened expulsion of dozens of Palestinian families from their homes in favour of hardline Israeli settler groups.

Israel calls it “a real-estate dispute” while Palestinians and rights groups say the case highlights discriminatory policies aimed at pushing Palestinians out of Jerusalem.

Israeli forces in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah watch a standoff between far-right Israelis and Palestinians protesting against the threatened expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah watch a standoff between far-right Israelis and Palestinians protesting against the threatened expulsion of Palestinian families from their homes. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Advertisement
Israeli police used stun grenades and sprayed skunk water on Palestinians. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli police used stun grenades and sprayed skunk water on Palestinians. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent demonstrations over a court case in which a group of hardline Israeli settlers seeks to expel a number of Palestinian families from their homes. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of frequent demonstrations over a court case in which a group of hardline Israeli settlers seeks to expel a number of Palestinian families from their homes. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian demonstrator. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian demonstrator. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
According to Israeli media, chairs and stones were thrown when hardline Jewish settlers confronted Palestinians, resulting in clashes earlier in the evening. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
According to Israeli media, chairs and stones were thrown when hardline Jewish settlers confronted Palestinians, resulting in clashes earlier in the evening. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian demonstrator. Dozens of Palestinians are facing imminent dispossession from their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israeli forces arrest a Palestinian demonstrator. Dozens of Palestinians are facing imminent dispossession from their homes in the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Advertisement
Israel calls the imminent dispossession of Palestinians from their homes a "real-estate dispute", while Palestinians and rights groups say the case highlights discriminatory policies aimed at pushing Palestinians out of Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]
Israel calls the imminent dispossession of Palestinians from their homes a "real-estate dispute", while Palestinians and rights groups say the case highlights discriminatory policies aimed at pushing Palestinians out of Jerusalem. [Ahmad Gharabli/AFP]

Related

More from Gallery

In Pictures: Tibet’s historic sites at risk due to tourism boom

Chinese tourists in Tibetan dress pose for a photo at a square near the Potala Palace in Lhasa. [Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo]

Powerful tornado sweeps through Chicago suburbs

A community member helps clean up debris after a tornado passed through the area in Naperville. [Shafkat Anowar/AP Photo]

In Pictures: Ethiopians queue to vote in key elections

Voters queue up at a polling station in Addis Ababa. [Baz Ratner/Reuters]

Photos: Parades, picnics mark Juneteenth celebrations across US

Brock Harrell, of Galveston, rings a bell during a reenactment to celebrate Juneteenth. [Callaghan O&#39;Hare/Reuters]
Most Read

Violations against children in conflict ‘alarmingly high’: UN

According to the report, the highest numbers of grave violations were verified in Afghanistan, the DRC, Somalia, Syria, and Yemen [File: Omar Sobhani/Reuters]

‘Vaccine or jail?’: Duterte warns as COVID’s Delta variant surges

Duterte said that those who are refusing to get inoculated should just &#39;leave the country&#39; [File: Erik De Castro/Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates divorce throws spotlight on money manager

Monday&#39;s rebranding of Bill and Melinda Gates Investments to Cascade Investment is the latest step in the unfolding story of what will happen to one of the largest fortunes in the world when Bill and Melinda Gates finalise their divorce [File: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg]

Trump wanted to send COVID-infected Americans to Guantanamo: Book

Former President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, on January 20, 2021, after he left the White House [File: Carlos Barria/Reuters]