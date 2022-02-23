Published On 23 Feb 2022
Southwest Angola has been experiencing its worst drought for the past 40 years.
It has forced thousands of people to flock to neighbouring Namibia after failed harvests and rising food prices worsened food shortages across the region.
The southwest provinces of Huila, Namibe and Cunene in Angola have been among the hardest hit by intermittent locust infestations and a drought which has put 1.58 million people at risk of severe hunger, according to the United Nations World Food Programme.
Source: Al Jazeera