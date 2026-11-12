Nvidia shares plunge amid reports board to discuss CEO Huang’s future

Chip giant Nvidia’s stock price has tumbled amid reports that its board of directors is meeting to consider the future of CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia shares fell more than 8 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday as question swirled over Huang’s position at the top of the $4.2 trillion company.

The plunge comes after the New York Times, the Financial Times and the Wall Street Journal reported that Nvidia’s board of directors would discuss Huang’s position amid controversy over his personal life.

Nvidia did not immediately respond to Al Jazeera’s requests for comment.

The reported meeting comes amid reports that Huang engaged in an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee, in addition to an affair with a woman accused of working the Chinese intelligence services.

This is a developing story.