Anthropic launches AI advisory council to boost ties with Washington

The AI company’s new council comes a month after the Pentagon signed a deal with several AI companies to develop tools for defence.

The artificial intelligence company Anthropic launched a National Security and Public Sector Advisory Council in efforts to deepen ties with Washington and allied governments as AI becomes increasingly central to defence.

The San Francisco-based start-up announced the new panel on Wednesday.

The council’s launch underscores AI firms’ growing efforts to shape policies and ensure their technology supports democratic interests amid global competition.

Anthropic’s new effort comes as rivals, such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind, step up engagement with governments and regulators on AI safety, though neither has announced a dedicated national security advisory council.

Anthropic’s council brings together former senators and senior officials from the US Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, as well as the Departments of Energy and Justice.

It will advise Anthropic on integrating AI into sensitive government operations while shaping standards for security, ethics and compliance.

Its members include Roy Blunt, a former senator and intelligence committee member, David S Cohen, a former deputy CIA director, and Richard Fontaine, who leads the Center for a New American Security.

Other appointees held top legal and nuclear security roles across Republican and Democratic administrations.

Anthropic said the group will advise on high-impact applications in cybersecurity, intelligence analysis and scientific research, while helping set industry standards for responsible AI use.

The company plans to expand the council as partnerships with public-sector institutions grow.

Last month, the Pentagon established a $200m programme to develop AI tools for defence, highlighting the sector’s push to balance innovation with security risks. The initiative reflects intensifying global competition over AI capabilities, with Washington seeking to maintain an edge against rivals, such as China and Russia.

The effort, which includes Anthropic, OpenAI, Alphabet – Google’s parent company, and xAI – the AI company championed by Elon Musk.