US family sues Tesla, alleging wrongful death due to faulty doors

Electric Vehicle company Tesla has been sued over a fiery crash in the United States that killed all five occupants of a Model S, who were allegedly trapped inside because of a design flaw that prevented them from opening the sedan’s doors.

Jeffrey Bauer, 54, and Michelle Bauer, 55, of Crandon, Wisconsin, were passengers in a Model S when the car went off the road and struck a tree in Verona, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison, on November 1, 2024. They died the next day.

According to a complaint filed on Friday by four of the Bauers’ children, the couple’s fate was sealed because the Model S’s lithium-ion battery pack caused the electronic door systems to fail.

The children said that Tesla knew this could happen based on earlier fires, yet made a “conscious departure from known, feasible safety practices”.

Tesla, based in Austin, Texas, and led by Elon Musk, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday by the Reuters news agency.

The automaker has also been sued by families of two college students killed in a Cybertruck crash last November in a San Francisco suburb, after allegedly being locked in the burning vehicle because of its door handle design.

In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration disclosed a probe into the possible defects on some Tesla doors, following reports that handles could fail.

The Bauer children said that Model S rear seat passengers, like Michelle Bauer, were particularly vulnerable in the event of a crash, because they would have to lift carpeting to find a metal tab allowing their escape, which is not intuitive.

A nearby homeowner told 911 that she heard screaming from within the Bauers’ vehicle, the complaint said.

“Tesla’s design choices created a highly foreseeable risk: that occupants who survived a crash would remain trapped inside a burning vehicle,” according to the complaint.

Other defendants include the estate of the car’s driver, whom the Bauer children accused of negligent driving.

