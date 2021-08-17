Live
Economy|Business and Economy
Bloomberg

As Afghanistan’s central bank governor flees, currency drops

The turmoil spills into Pakistan’s markets as investors worry it will be isolated in its alleged support of the Taliban.

The acting governor of the central bank left Afghanistan on a military plane [File: Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters]
The acting governor of the central bank left Afghanistan on a military plane [File: Satellite Image 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters]
By Kartik Goyal and Rahul SatijaBloomberg
17 Aug 2021

Afghanistan’s central bank acting governor departed the country as Taliban fighters took control of the capital, with the rising political turmoil pushing the nation’s currency to a record low.

The Afghani fell 1.7% Tuesday to 83.5013 per dollar, a fourth day of decline, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The central bank was told there would be no more dollar shipments on Friday, which curtailed its ability to supply currency and led to more panic, Acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady wrote in a Twitter thread.

Ahmady got on a military plane at the airport where thousands sought to leave as the Taliban’s rapid territorial advance led to the collapse of the government. There was no evacuation plan, and President Ashraf Ghani’s departure without creating a transitional government contributed to the chaos, Ahmady wrote.

“Currency spiked from a stable 81 to almost 100 then back to 86,” the central banker wrote. “I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down.”

On Sunday, the governor left the central bank and went to the airport where he saw other government leaders. More than 300 passengers were packed into his flight, though it had no fuel or pilot, he wrote.

“It did not have to end this way. I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership,” he wrote.

The turmoil in Afghanistan spilled over into markets in Pakistan.

Sovereign dollar bonds due 2031 for Pakistan dropped 1.8 cents on Monday, the biggest decline since the government priced the notes in March. Pakistani dollar bonds were the biggest losers in Asia on Monday, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. The notes rose 0.2 cents on the dollar on Tuesday to 100.5 cents.

Investors are concerned over any impact on law and order in Pakistan, and whether “global forces will try to isolate Pakistan” due to its alleged support of the Taliban, said Abdul Kadir Hussain, the head of fixed-income asset management at Dubai-based Arqaam Capital.

Source: Bloomberg

Related

More from Economy

Theranos’s Elizabeth Holmes may go unmasked at US criminal trial

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and former chief executive officer of Theranos Inc, has pleaded not guilty to charges she lied to doctors, patients and investors about the accuracy and capabilities of the company’s blood-testing machines [File: Bloomberg]

Biden announces historic increase to US food stamps programme

Average monthly per-person benefits for food assistance in the United States will rise by $36 from $121 to $157 after the administration of US President Joe Biden enacts the largest increase in the programme&#39;s history [File: Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

US probe into Tesla’s Autopilot woes includes 765,000 vehicles

A United States government agency has launched an investigation to assess the technologies used to monitor, assist and enforce the driver&#39;s engagement when Teslas are using their Autopilot function [File: Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters]

China’s faltering recovery adds to global growth risks

China&#39;s economic outlook now depends on whether its COVID-19 restrictions can be relaxed this month and whether Beijing will increase monetary and fiscal stimulus to prevent a sharper slowdown [File: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images]
Most Read

Biden defends Afghanistan pullout amid airport chaos

Women with their children try to get inside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan [Stringer/REUTERS]

Kabul near standstill on day one of the Taliban’s ‘Emirate’

No one should fear the Taliban, a Taliban fighter said [Ali M Latifi/Al Jazeera]

Afghans cling to moving US Air Force jet in desperate bid to flee

Crowds have converged on Kabul airport as people seek to flee Afghanistan amid the Taliban&#39;s resurgence in the country [Reuters]

Cause of Afghan military plane crash in Uzbekistan disputed

The wreckage came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing the country after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital of Kabul [File: Ahmad Masood/Reuters]