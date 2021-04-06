Live
Economy|Business and Economy

Japan Airlines to retire 777 planes with Pratt & Whitney engines

Japan Airlines’ move comes a year earlier than planned and on the heels of incidents on some flights.

Japan Airlines will use longer-range planes for some domestic routes to maintain flight frequency [File Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg]
Japan Airlines will use longer-range planes for some domestic routes to maintain flight frequency [File Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg]
6 Apr 2021

Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) said it had retired its fleet of 13 Boeing Co 777s with Pratt & Whitney engines a year earlier than planned, having suspended operations in February after an engine on a United Airlines plane shed debris.

“JAL has decided to accelerate the retirement of all P&W equipped Boeing 777 by March 2021, which (was) originally planned by March 2022,” the Japanese airline said on Monday in a notice on its website.

JAL said it would use newer Airbus SE A350s on domestic routes to Osaka’s Itami Airport and use planes that normally serve international destinations for other domestic routes to help maintain flight frequencies.

Flying demand industry-wide is currently lower than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese carrier had an incident of its own with the PW4000 engines in December when a malfunction forced a Tokyo-bound JAL 777 to return to Naha airport.

The engines are found on only a small number of older 777s operated by JAL, United Airlines Holdings Inc, ANA Holdings Inc, Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, Asiana Airlines Inc and Jin Air Co Ltd.

Immediate inspection

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in February ordered the immediate inspection of 777 planes with PW4000 engines before further flights after the National Transportation Safety Board found a cracked fan blade on the United flight was consistent with metal fatigue.

When metal fatigues, a crack can grow progressively longer each time it is stressed as the engine starts up. Such cracks can linger for years before they lead to failure.

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Denver International Airport in February when a fan blade in its starboard engine broke off [File: Hayden Smith/@speedbird5280 via Reuters]
The action was prompted by the violent failure of a fan blade on one of two engines mounted on a United Airlines plane, a Boeing Co 777-200. After the 40.5-inch (103-centimetre) blade snapped, it tore off another blade and the front structure of the engine, pelting a suburban neighbourhood with metal and other debris.

No one was hurt on the ground and the plane landed safely.

A spokeswoman for Pratt, owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, in February, said fan blades would need to be shipped to its repair station in East Hartford, Connecticut, for inspection, including those from airlines in Japan and South Korea.

Analysts had said airlines might speed up the retirement of the planes as a result of the need for additional checks.

In March 2019, the FAA issued a directive on the same engines following a similar failure on a United jet flying from San Francisco to Hawaii on February 13, 2018.

It required that the fan blades be inspected before reaching a total of 7,000 flights. Once those were completed, operators had to repeat the inspections within the next 1,000 flights, according to the earlier directive.

Source: News Agencies

Related

More from Economy

New IMF reserves could fund vaccines in poor nations: Rockefeller

Vaccination rates and economic development are diverging widely across the world [File: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters]

Saudi Arabia reportedly owes subway builders billions of dollars

The Riyadh metro is key to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to double the size of the city and turn it into an international business hub [File: Tasneem Alsultan/Bloomberg]

Biden team to help AstraZeneca find US plant to produce vaccine

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine has not been authorised for use in the United States yet, but the US government has ordered 300 million doses, some of which have already been made [File: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg]

To the moon? Cryptocurrency market cap surges past $2 trillion

Bitcoin has been on a tear as institutional investors dabble in cryptocurrencies as a way to boost returns on cash in a world of near-zero interest rates [File: Benoit Tessier/Illustration/Reuters]
Most Read

How dangerous is India’s ‘double mutant’ COVID-19 variant?

Philippines warns China of ‘unwanted hostilities’ in sea dispute

Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenza said on Sunday he was 'no fool' to believe Beijing's explanation of the presence of the 'maritime militia' vessels at Whitsun Reef adding that the boats should 'get out of there' [Philippine Coast Guard via Reuters]

China’s vaccine diplomacy stumbles in Southeast Asia

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, poses with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian in front of a military plane carrying Sinovac vaccines at the Villamor Air Base in Manila, Philippines on February 28, 2021 [File: King Rodriguez/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP]

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah signs letter declaring loyalty to king

Jordan's former heir to the throne Prince Hamzah has been accused of being involved in a seditious conspiracy to 'destabilise the kingdom's security' [File: Ali Jarekji/Reuters]