Live
Economy|OPEC

Tight inventory: Oil gains 5% as OPEC+ extends cuts into April

Global benchmark Brent was up at $67.45 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate rose to $64.58.

Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping dubbed OPEC+, decided on Thursday to extend current output cuts into April [File: Andrew Cullen/Reuters]
Ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping dubbed OPEC+, decided on Thursday to extend current output cuts into April [File: Andrew Cullen/Reuters]
4 Mar 2021

Oil rallied more than 5 percent on Thursday to the highest in over a year, after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies agreed to keep production unchanged into April.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up $3.38 or 5.28 percent at $67.45 a barrel by 12:43 pm ET (1743 GMT), after rising to $67.75, a peak since January 2020.

United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose about $3.3 or 5.4 percent at $64.58, having also scaled its highest in more than a year, at $64.86.

“OPEC surprised us by rolling over the cuts…The message OPEC is sending market is that they’re quite willing to see oil prices run hot and ultimately, go a long way in reducing the inventory overhang built last year because of COVID-19,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman confirmed that the top crude exporter was extending its voluntary 1 million barrel per day (bpd) production cut and would in coming months choose when to gradually phase out this reduction.

“There is one thorn to the bullish cocktail though and very few are surprised. Russia wants to boost output,” head of oil markets at Rystad Energy, Bjornar Tonhaugen said in a note.

Russia and Kazakhstan have been allowed modest production increases under the deal.

“Russia aside, the biggest winner of an OPEC+ rollover is the US. With such price levels, which are now boosted even more after the news of a possible rollover consensus, the US can comfortably increase production, even from costly break-even projects,” Tonhaugen added.

In the US, despite a record surge of more than 21 million barrels in crude oil stockpiles last week, gasoline stocks fell by the most in 30 years as refining plunged because of the Texas freeze.

Also propping up sentiment, Yemen’s Houthi forces said they had fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah.

Source : Reuters

Related

More from Economy

Cathie Wood’s ARKK ETF near losing all of its gains this year

Cathie Wood's flagship exchange traded fund is feeling the pain of rising fears of inflation, which is bad for high-growth companies [File: Bloomberg]

US suspends tariffs on UK goods to resolve aircraft dispute

The EU retaliated with tariffs on up to $4bn of US goods over subsidies to Boeing, but the UK offered an olive branch to the US by announcing it would suspend tariffs from January, an offer that President Joe Biden's administration has now moved to reciprocate [File: Frank Augstein/AP Photo]

Medical technicians’ strike in Oregon could be the first of many

Nearly a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 150 medical technicians - a group of highly skilled healthcare professionals who typically don’t have the labour protections afforded to nurses and doctors - have been negotiating their first union contract as part of the Oregon Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals, and decided to strike Thursday [Courtesy: Sam Potter]

Layoffs in the US are still high, but the trend spells recovery

The latest four-week moving average - which smooths out the inevitable noise of weekly jobless claims - registered at 790,750, a decrease of 16,750 from the previous week's revised average [File: Damian Dovarganes/AP]
Most Read

Western powers drop censure plan as Iran agrees to IAEA talks

Iran has ramped up uranium enrichment and limited IAEA access to its sites in recent months [File: Ronald Zak/ AP Photo]

Tsunami warning cancelled after quake strikes off New Zealand

Residents near the New Zealand town of Gisborne and other coastal areas were told to seek higher ground [File: Reuters]

German warship to cross South China Sea for first time since 2002

The German ship will not pass within what officials called the '12-nautical-mile' in a reference to contested areas in the crowded sea [File: Fabian Bimmer/Reuters]

‘Buttergate’: Why isn’t butter softening in Canada?

The controversy over Canada's butter, dubbed 'Buttergate', has garnered international attention in recent weeks [Jillian Kestler-D'Amours/Al Jazeera]