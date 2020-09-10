Live
Economy|Coronavirus pandemic

US Senate rejects slimmed-down Republican coronavirus aid bill

The $300bn bill written by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican leaders was blocked by Democrats.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Republican leaders wrote the aid bill blocked by Democrats [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Republican leaders wrote the aid bill blocked by Democrats [File: Susan Walsh/AP Photo]
10 Sep 2020

The US Senate on Thursday killed a Republican bill that would have provided about $300bn in new coronavirus aid, as Democrats seeking far more funding prevented it from advancing.

By a vote of 52-47, the Senate failed to get the 60 votes needed in the 100-member chamber to advance the partisan bill towards passage.

Senator Rand Paul, who opposed the deficit spending in the bill, was the lone Republican to vote no.
 

Democratic leaders in Congress have been pushing for a far more vigorous response – approximately $3 trillion in new aid amid the coronavirus pandemic. They said they still held out hope for negotiations to produce a compromise, but some senators expressed doubts that would happen before the November 3 presidential and congressional elections.

So far, the coronavirus has led to the deaths of nearly 191,000 people in the US and more than 900,000 globally.

Congress is now expected to mainly focus on work on other pressing legislation so members can return to their home states in October to campaign for re-election.

Earlier this year, Congress quickly passed four important bills providing about $3 trillion to respond to the COVID-19 crisis. The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a bill in May that would provide another $3 trillion in aid, but gridlock has since prevailed.

Source : Reuters
More from Economy

Illicit money flows from Africa near $89bn, UN study says

Tackling illicit flows is a priority for the UN, whose General Assembly adopted a resolution on this in 2018.

Japan’s NTT considers taking mobile unit private in $38bn deal

NTT said the buyout deal will be discussed at a board meeting on Tuesday [File: Thomas White/Reuters]

Trump’s reported tax methods standard for super rich say experts

President Trump Trump has not released his tax documents, bucking a decades-old tradition for US presidential candidates to make their returns public [Carlos Barria/Reuters]

Trump admin mulls new sanctions on Iran’s financial sector

Several Trump officials pushed back at first on the new sanctions under consideration, say sources, for fear that they could interfere with the provision of international humanitarian assistance to Iran [File: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg]
Most Read

Nagorno-Karabakh battles continue for a third day: Live news

The clashes between the two former Soviet republics, which fought a war in the 1990s, were the latest flare-up of a long-running conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh [Azerbaijan's defence ministry via Anadolu] (Anadolou)

Amnesty to halt work in India after its bank account ‘frozen’

Amnesty accused the government of running an "incessant witch hunt" against human rights organisations [File: Carlos Jass/Reuters]

More troops killed as clashes rage in Nagorno-Karabakh

Threat to evacuate US diplomats from Iraq raises fear of war

A US marine supervises his squad as they provide watch security at the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq [File: Kyle C Talbot via Reuters]